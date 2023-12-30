Montgomery County to ring in 2024 with music, dancing, and drinks at Downtown Commons

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County’s New Year’s Eve event begins at 9:00pm this Sunday, December 31st, 2023, at Downtown Commons on 215 Legion Street.

The celebration includes nonstop music on the stage by The 8 South Band from Nashville and dancing under a heated tent. TriStar Beverage is sponsoring three cash bars offering beer, wine, and spirits. Attendees can walk away with a free photo strip from the Instaburst photo trailer full of props, and food will be available for purchase from Big Kahuna’s Island Grill, Blondie and Brownie Coffee, Burgasm, and Wolf Down Eatery.

At midnight, the New Year’s Eve event will close with a giant balloon drop from the top of the stage. This event is free and open to the public.

There is no need to bring chairs because plenty of seating is available outside and inside the tent. Outside the tent, people can enjoy outdoor lounge seating around the turf and spend time skating at the Ford Ice Center which will be open until 12:30am. Beachaven Downtown, Blackhorse Brewery, Clarksville Collection, Shelby’s Trio, Strawberry Alley, and The Mailroom are also staying open to join in the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Emergency services and law enforcement will be onsite for additional safety measures.

A heated restroom trailer will be on-site during the celebration, in addition to the static restrooms available at Downtown Commons.

“Our Parks & Recreation Team has worked hard to bring this event to the community. This is an opportunity for people to come together right here in Clarksville. I’m looking forward to seeing some great memories being made,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Main, Third, and Legion Streets are scheduled to close at 3:00pm the day of the event and stay closed until clean-up is complete.