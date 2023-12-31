Clarksville Police respond to shooting at Club Pressuh, Victim passes from Gunshot Wounds

Clarksville, TN – On 12/31/2023 at 3:30am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to 2051 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Club Pressuh, for a shooting in progress call.

CPD officers arrived and found evidence of shots being fired in the parking lot. While still investigating, a victim arrived at Tennova Healthcare Emergency Room suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that the victim had been shot outside of Club Pressuh. The victim was Darrius Heard (23) (male) of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Mr. Heard succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at Tennova. The next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Homicide Detective Benjamin Goble is the lead detective and can be reached at 931.648.0656 ext. 5323 if anyone has any information that could assist in the investigation.