APSU hosts a new session of Phlebotomy Technician Certification

Clarksville, TN – Looking for a career path in healthcare? Space remains in the upcoming session of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Phlebotomy Technician Certificate program.

The program, hosted by the University’s Professional & Workforce Development Center and Allied Health Science departments, does not require admission to APSU to participate.

The spring session will begin on January 22nd, and classes will be held Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Sundquist Science Complex. The course costs $3,375 and includes tuition, books, CPR training and scrubs. Potential students must be at least 18 years old and hold a high school diploma or GED.

The Phlebotomy Technician Certificate program is a 10-week, classroom-based course followed by a four-week, hands-on externship. Students who complete the program are equipped to prepare patients, perform venipuncture and dermal blood collection, maintain the quality of specimens, and assist with collecting other nonblood specimens in various settings.

These settings include physician offices, hospitals, blood centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and outpatient laboratories. At the completion of this program, students will be eligible to sit for the ASCP-BOC national certification exam in phlebotomy.

The Professional & Workforce Development Center is a division of Austin Peay State University offering noncredit courses that do not require a student to be enrolled in the university path.

Courses include certification-style courses such as phlebotomy technician, emergency medical technician, American Sign Language, and other career and workforce certifications.

For more information on the APSU Professional & Workforce Development Center, please contact pro-work-center@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816, or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education.