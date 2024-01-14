Winter Storm Watch update for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee. The Winter Storm Watch is in effect this evening until Tuesday morning at 6:00am.

Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of around 3 up to 5 inches are possible with locally higher amounts of around 6 inches possible.

It is currently 37 degrees and falling. The low tonight is expected to be 13 degrees. On Sunday, the high will be only 19 degrees. There will be a north wind of around 5 mph to 15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph. The wind chill will be zero degrees.

The low will be 11 degrees Sunday night with a north wind of 5 mph. The chance for show showers is 60 percent.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the high will be only 19 degrees. Snow showers are likely with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. The low on Monday night dipping will be around 9 degrees.

The high will be 20 degrees on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies, with the low reaching a frigid 4 degrees.

For Wednesday, it will be sunny with a high of 31 degrees. Wednesday night, temperatures fall to 18 degrees.

These cold conditions will cause the ground to freeze and the pavement to cool, creating the perfect conditions for the snow to stick and create slick roadway conditions.

There is a 40 percent chance of snow on Sunday night, increasing to a 50 percent chance on Monday and Monday night. The chance of flurries on Tuesday is 20 percent.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. If precautions are not taken, the cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor Clarksville Online for the latest forecasts and updates on this situation.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.