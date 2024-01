Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Offices are closed on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, due to dangerous road conditions.

For scheduling updates with Montgomery County Courts, which are also closed, check the Court’s web page.

Bi-County Solid Waste Landfills and all convenience centers in Montgomery County are open on Wednesday.

General updates will be sent to local media, posted on Montgomery County, Tennessee social media, and posted on the Montgomery County website.

