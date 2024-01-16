16.3 F
APSU Basketball’s La’Nya Foster Earns Second ASUN Freshman of the Week Honors

Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball guard La'Nya Foster. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball guard La’Nya Foster was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Tuesday. 

The Riverdale, Georgia native recorded a career-high 19 points at Central Arkansas on Saturday. She also grabbed four rebounds and one block in that game. 

On Thursday, Foster had 14 points at North Alabama, grabbing five rebounds and two blocks. 

This is the first time a Governor has received Freshman of the Week honors twice in one season since Shay-Lee Kirby on November 12th and December 30th, 2019. 

Foster and the rest of the Governors women’s basketball team will be back in action when they play a Saturday 2:00pm matchup against Lipscomb on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Previous article
Montgomery County Government Offices to be Closed Wednesday, January 17th due to Hazardous Roads
