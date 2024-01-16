Women’s Power & Purpose Conference: Lori Locust

Clarksville, TN – Joining Inside Edition host Megan Alexander and Multiple Grammy songwriter Liz Rose at this Spring’s Power & Purpose Conference, a day of personal development and networking with award-winning speakers, will be Tennessee Titans’ 1st full-time female coach, Lori “Lo” Locust.

Locust, a Pennsylvania native, began her professional career coaching football at the high school, and semi-pro levels. By 2016 she was coaching with American Indoor Football, then, in 2017, the National Arena League.

Locust was hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their assistant defensive line coach in March of 2019 under head coach Bruce Arians. She became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.

Working with Coach Kacy Rodgers, Locust helped lead a Buccaneer’s defensive line unit that plugged the gaps for the league’s top run defense that season. Tampa Bay ranked first in the NFL in rushing yards, and yards per rush.

She and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar became the first female coaches to win a Super Bowl when the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021.

Locust became the first female coach in the Tennessee Titans’ franchise history when Coach Mike Vrabel named her defensive quality control assistant to outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow.

Locust speaking at a Careers in Football Forum – “I have had to lose friends on the way. It’s tough to be supportive of something that you don’t understand. You as a person, you have to take care of yourself, whether or not that is carving away some relationships that may not be valuable to you in the long run.

“You’re still cordial, but you’re not giving them energy you don’t have, you won’t have. You really are going to need 150% of your energy to focus at times, and if they understand it, they’re going to be with you to the end. If they don’t, they can watch you on Sundays.”

