Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 16th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 16th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bonnie is an adult female Great Pyrenees mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. She will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Sweet Bonnie will make a great adventure partner!! Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Gingerbread is a young male Domestic Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. He will make a great companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lizard Spock is a sweet female Domestic shorthair Tuxedo/Black & White cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. This little lady absolutely thrives on attention! She loves to play and chase sparkle balls or string toys. She does need to be the only cat in the home and has not been introduced to dogs, but with slow introductions to a calm, cat savvy dog she might be fine.

Lizard Spock can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Jack Black is a 5-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, dewormed, neutered and HW neg. He is on current HW and flea/tick preventatives. Jack is a very happy dog and enjoys being around people and going for walks. He does have a lot of energy so an active family and lots of outings and a fenced yard would be ideal for Happy Jack! He does well with other dogs.

For more information and application, contact Susan (CATS) at 931.305.8212, text, or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

is a young female Labrador Retriever mix. She is spayed, fully vetted and keeps her kennel very clean. She loves kids and does very well with other dogs. She would love an active family who will take her hiking, jogging and help burn off that energy.

A fenced yard and plenty of activities to keep her busy would be ideal! Shamrock has been waiting patiently for a long time to find her forever family. She deserves a loving home and plenty of attention. Could you find room for her in your family?

If you would love to add Shamrock to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a young adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained! Sweet Jupiter is considered special needs due to her allergies and will require a family dedicated to continuing her health care.

She will need to see the vet regularly for shots and will need a special allergy related food along with medicated baths. Jupiter does well with children and a few select dogs but prefers to be the only pet in the home. She is just the sweetest girl and deserves a wonderful home and family committed to her and her health.



Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Winston is a sweet 1 year old Pom/Poo. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW neg. and puppy pad trained inside and outside trained as well. He is crate trained but doesn’t like it. Winston is good with kids and other smaller dogs. He will be a smaller sized pup.

You can find Winston and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Kibbles! Kibbles is a handsome Lab/Rottweiler mix. He is approximately 4 years old, fully vetted, and house-trained. His temperament is pure Rottweiler so PLEASE do your research on the breed.

He absolutely is devoted, loving and protective of his people and his home. An adopter experienced with this breed would be recommended. No cats please. He will need an adopter willing to set boundaries and make sure he is exercised every day. Kibbles would be a fantastic addition to your family.



If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Milunka is a one-and-a-half-year-old female Domestic Longhair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She knows her name so you will not want to change it. She is a cerebral Hypoplasia (CH) “wobbly kitty” but it does not deter her in the least. She gets around very well and loves climbing cats trees.

She enjoys cuddling and attention and enjoys her wet cat food as an occasional treat. People think cats with CH “wobbly Kitty” are in pain, and that is not true. They lead very happy, healthy, long lives and adapt exceedingly well to their disability. Milunka needs to be in a very quiet home so no young children. She loves other cats and with proper introductions would do well with a very calm, cat savvy dog. Milunka will make someone’s wonderful companion.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Sage is a young female Border Collie/ Australian Cattle Dog/ Blue Heeler mix. She is super friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, athletic, and loves giving kisses! Sage is fully vetted, spayed and does very well with other dogs and absolutely loves her human pack.

She loves attention and being petted. She will need a fenced yard and/or walks to help burn off some of that young pup energy. Sage enjoys playing with other dogs, so she might enjoy another pup to play with, and no cats, please, at this time.

If you would like to be part of Sage’s journey and can be that special person for her and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Gus is a handsome 5-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier/ American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, athletic and a bit of a couch potato! He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, dewormed, HW neg. and on preventatives.

He has done well with respectful children and other dogs but has not been exposed to cats. He weighs about 70 pounds. He is so loyal and loving and just wants to share his love with his own forever family. His adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/gus or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bolt is a 3 year old male Border Collie mix. He is house and crate-trained, fully vetted, and just waiting for his neuter appointment. He is very well-behaved and enjoys hiking and holding down the couch! He’d be a wonderful addition to an active family looking for an outdoor adventure buddy.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, and want more information on Bolt and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com