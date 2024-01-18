Clarksville Police Department releases update to Homicide on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On December 31st, 2023, at approximately 3:30am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to 2051 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Club Pressuh, for a shooting in progress call.

There was a shooting that occurred in the parking lot which resulted in the death of 23-year-old Darrius Heard of Clarksville.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and Anyone with information is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.