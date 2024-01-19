Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball promotes KC Henry, Travis Allen, Joey Heimel

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (CPD) head basketball Corey Gipson has announced three promotions within his program with KC Henry being named an assistant coach, Travis Allen a special assistant to the head coach, and Joey Heimel the video and analytics coordinator.

Henry, Allen, and Heimel all are in their first season with the men’s basketball staff and came with Gipson from Northwestern State, where he served as head coach before returning to his alma mater.

Henry joined the Governors’ support staff during the offseason as the Director of Player Development and had the same role alongside Gipson in Natchitoches, Louisiana. During his season as the Demon’s Director of Player Development, Henry also served as the team’s equipment manager and assisted in scouting, academics, fundraising, clinics, operations, and helped orchestrate serve and outreach events.

Henry was a graduate student at Northwestern State, 2020-22, after previously serving as a manager and former walk-on at his alma mater of Wyoming, 2018-20.

“KC Henry has really put in the work behind the scenes burning the midnight oil going above and beyond for the program,” said Gipson. “His tireless work ethic and basketball acumen have earned him a great deal of trust amongst his colleagues! I am truly looking forward to witnessing what the future has for him.”

Allen transitions from the role of assistant director of basketball operations to special assistant to the head coach.

His various duties as assistant director of operations included team meals, assisting with travel and expense reports, practice support, and much more. He held the same role alongside Gipson at Northwestern State last season and was on the Demon’s support staff for three years, first as a graduate assistant for two seasons before earning the title of assistant director of basketball operations.

Prior to his time at Northwestern State, Allen was the head student manager at Grand Canyon and assisted in training, organizing, and directing the Lopes’ student manager staff. He also performed numerous duties such as assisting in practices, weight training, travel, and recruiting operations.

“Travis Allen is the epitome of leaving no stone unturned until all of the necessary tasks are completed!” said Gipson. “He is a silent general that aims to serve the program! He takes a great deal of pride in everything he does. Travis has a bright future ahead of him.”

After being named the men’s basketball video coordinator upon his arrival during the offseason, Heimel has been promoted to the Governors’ video and now analytics coordinator.

He was a graduate assistant at Northwestern State last season where he assisted in game-strategy preparation, oversaw game film, and assisted the coaching staff with in-game strategy.

Prior to his season on Gipson’s staff at NSU, Heimel was an assistant coach at Mayville State during the 2021-22 season and assisted with recruiting, game strategy, travel operations, and more.

He also served as a Bubble Restart Attendant for the NBA July-August 2020, and was a volunteer assistant at Minnesota State, 2019, 2020.



“Joey Heimel has emerged as one of the top video coordinators in the country. His advanced knowledge in analytics has advanced the scouting detail of our program. He has a bright future in the profession.”

Austin Peay State University Basketball Coaching and Support Staff

Corey Gipson – Head Coach

Rodney Hamilton – Associate Head Coach

Tim Ward – Assistant Coach / Recruiting Coordinator

Jimmy Lincoln – Assistant Coach

KC Henry – Assistant Coach

Leighton Kentwell – Director of Basketball Operations

Travis Allen – Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Joey Heimel – Video and Analytics Coordinator

Kellen Haymon – Graduate Assistant

Robert Harris – Associate Director of Sports Performance

Lynson Willis – Associate Athletic Trainer

Alex Allard – Assistant Director of Athletics Communications