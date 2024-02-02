Mayor Versus General Broomball Game to be held February 13th

Montgomery County, TN — The public is invited to join the fun at the Mayor versus the General Broomball game on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden challenged Fort Campbell’s Major General Brett Sylvia to a goodwill game in the Ford Ice Center the F&M Bank Arena, making this the fourth Mayor versus General Broomball Game in Montgomery County.

Doors will open at 5:45pm and the opening ceremony begins at 6:15pm. The County Highway Department and the City Street Department play the first game at 6:30pm, the Mayor vs. the General game is set to start at 7:15pm, and the final game will be between Clarksville Gas & Water and Clarksville Fire Rescue at 8:00pm.

Emcees for this year’s event will be former County Mayor Jim Durrett and local radio show host Joe Padula. Concessions will be open at the arena, and downtown restaurants will be open before and during the event.

“Major General Sylvia heard about previous games and reached out to me about reviving the fun. Of course, I was all about making it happen! The match is a great opportunity to build lasting relationships and cheer on our local heroes from Fort Campbell. It will be a good time for everyone, and we aim to reclaim that trophy,” said Mayor Golden.

“I appreciate the invitation from Mayor Golden to bring back the broomball tradition. It is always good when we can stay connected with the community. Our soldiers and families fight to serve at Fort Campbell, and events like this continue to strengthen Fort Campbell’s connection to Montgomery County. We’ve been practicing and plan to remain the champions in 2024!” said Maj. Gen. Sylvia, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

The broomball games were played for three consecutive years from 2018 through 2020 at the Downtown Commons seasonal outdoor ice rink. Games in the following years were canceled due to COVID-19, weather, and lack of an available ice rink. Fort Campbell was the last to take the trophy home in 2020.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome and can be given to local United Way representatives who will be set up at the arena.

The proceeds will go toward tornado relief efforts in our community.