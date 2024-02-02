Austin Peay Men’s Basketball to Host North Florida for APSU College of STEM Night

Austin Peay (10-13 | 3-5 ASUN) vs. North Florida (13-10 | 6-2 ASUN)

Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 | 4:15pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – With a three-game road trip now in the rear-view mirror, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts North Florida for a Red Out and College of STEM Night in a Saturday contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Tip-off is at 4:15pm.

The APSU College of STEM will be giving away free Aviator sunglasses prior to tipoff against the Ospreys. The College of STEM will also be bringing numerous family-friendly activities to F&M Bank Arena for the game, with scientific demonstrations happening on the concourse, a robot dog, and much more.

Austin Peay (10-13, 3-5) enters the game looking to end a three-game losing streak, including a 63-43 loss at Jacksonville on Wednesday.

The Govs return home from their three-game trip to Florida looking to earn their eighth win in their new facility, as they currently boast the second-best home winning streak in the conference at 87.5 (7-1).

DeMarcus Sharp paces Austin Peay in nearly every statistical category entering the weekend affair, and is the only player in Division I to rank top five in their respective conference in points (399, third), rebounds (159, fifth), assists (108, third), steals (51, first), made field goals (173, first), and minutes per game (37:40, first). Sharp’s tenacious defense also has helped the team post the best three-point defense in the league at 30.0 percent, which also ranks 30th in Division I.

Sharp is joined in the back court by the nation’s fifth-best three-point scorer, Ja’Monta Black. Black is fifth in the NCAA with 74 three-pointers, which ranks 11th all-time for a single season in program history. His 354 career triples also are the fifth-most by active players in Division I.

North Florida (13-10, 10-2 ASUN) enters the game second in the ASUN standings and have won six of their last seven league matchups.



The Ospreys lead Division I with 12.3 three-pointers per game and 34.0 attempts from long-range, while Chaz Lanier is second nationally with 78 total three-pointers and fifth in percentage at 45.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Austin Peay State University is ninth in the ASUN standings at 3-5 in conference play, while North Florida is second at 6-2 in league games.

Austin Peay State University owns the best three-point defense in the ASUN, and faces the nation’s best three-point offense in North Florida.

Two of the top three three-point scorers will face off in Saturday’s game in APSU’s Ja’Monta Black and UNF’s Chaz Lanier.

The Governors look to extend their home winning streak to six games, while UNF looks to claim their fourth road win, and second in ASUN play, in this week’ game.

DeMarcus Sharp is the only player in Division I who ranks top five in their conference in points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals, and minutes.

A Deeper Meaning

What a Win Would Mean… Austin Peay State University’s 11th win of the season and fourth in ASUN play – the most games in the team’s young ASUN history… APSU Govs improve to 8-1 at F&M Bank Arena with their sixth-straight victory at home… Govs improve to 4-3 all-time against the Ospreys and 4-0 against them in Clarksville.

What a Loss Would Mean… APSU Govs’ longest losing streak of the season at four games… Govs’ first ASUN loss at home this season… APSU falls to 1-4 in its last five games and 3-7 in its last 10.

Last Time Against Them

Last Time & Last Win… For the final time in program history, Austin Peay State University defended the Dunn. The Governors defeated North Florida 73-71 in the final game played at its previous home, the Winfield Dunn Center. APSU used a 45-point first-half and a 44.8 percent mark from beyond the arc to claim its third and final ASUN win of the 2022-23 season.

