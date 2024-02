Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with minor injuries at the intersection of Trenton Road and Spring Creek Court. The crash occurred at approximately 5:30am, and Trenton Road was completely shut down at Spring Creek Court.

The roadway was shut down for approximately an hour, and motorists were advised to find an alternate route until it could be cleared.

No other information is available for release at this time.