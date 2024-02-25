APSU Softball falls to Boise State, LSU at Tiger Classic

Baton Rouge, LA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team was an out away from handing Boise State a one-run loss, Saturday afternoon on Day 2 of the Tiger Classic, but a single and a walk-off home run snatched the victory away from the Governors, in a 4-2 loss, before APSU dropped a 11-0 final to No. 6 nationally ranked LSU, in the final game of the day.

Game 1

Boise State 4, Austin Peay 2

Austin Peay (5-5) would come out swinging versus the Broncos (11-5) with the APSU Govs picking up two runs on four hits in the top of the first inning.

Morgan Zuege, Kylie Campbell, and Macee Roberts would put together back-to-back-to-back one-out singles, with Roberts driving in Zuege with the game’s first run.

An out later, Brie Howard would drive in Campbell, with a single, giving Austin Peay State University a quick 2-0 lead.

Govs starter Samantha Miener would hold Bosie State off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth, when the Broncos opened the inning with three straight singles to push across their first run of the game and force a pitching change for Austin Peay State University, with Ashley Martin relieving Miener.

The APSU Govs defense would step up to help Martin get out of the inning, without any more damage getting done, as Howard threw out a runner at the plate — after a catch in center field — for an inning-ending double play to keep the score 2-1.

Martin (1-1) would set the Broncos down in order in the sixth and got the first Bosie State batter out in the seventh, but a walk followed, and after picking up the second out of the inning, a single down the right field line tied the score, 2-2, followed by a two-run walk-off home run to steal the win away from the APSU Govs, 4-2.

Game 2

#6 LSU 11, Austin Peay 0

After holding the No. 6 nationally ranked Tigers offense to a pair of runs in the first and second innings, Austin Peay State University would see LSU explode for seven runs in the third inning, as they sent 12 batters to the plate to take command of the game, 9-0.

LSU would tack-on two more runs in the fourth, before Austin Peay State University mounted its best scoring threat of the game in the top of the fifth, with Mykenzi Duke and Skylar Sheridan picking up hits, but the Govs couldn’t capitalize on the scoring chance, as the final two APSU Govs went down in order to end the game, 11-0

Inside the Boxscore

Kylie Campbell had the only multi-hit game of the day, recording two hits versus Boise State.

Gabi Apiag and Kendyl Weinzapfel picked up doubles versus Boise State.

The announced attendance of 2,739 for the APSU Govs game versus LSU is the largest in APSU’s history, breaking the old mark of 2,507 versus Tennessee in Columbia, Tennessee, on March 15th, 2023.

