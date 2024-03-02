Austin Peay State University, JCPenney Suit-Up for success

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business will host a Suit-Up event in collaboration with JCPenney on March 24th, 2024, from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Governors Square Mall.

During the event, APSU students, faculty, staff and alumni can take advantage of deep discounts on select career wear, shoes and accessories using an exclusive discount coupon provided by the College of Business during check-in.

Career Readiness Coach Dave Dessauer said he is enthusiastic about the community collaboration fostered through Suit-Up and encouraged the APSU community to come together for this annual event.

“We are excited to continue this initiative and partnership with our local JCPenney for the annual Suit-Up event,” Dessauer said. “We strive to provide opportunities that further support career readiness. We encourage Austin Peay State University students, faculty, staff, alumni and their families to participate in this year’s event.”

In its third year, the event partnership aims to continue hosting individuals from all backgrounds and career stages to support one another’s success. Whether it’s a first-year student navigating career paths or a seasoned faculty member updating their professional wardrobe, everyone can find value and inspiration at Suit-Up.

Additionally, by removing financial barriers and helping to create access to professional clothing, this event empowers students to present their best selves in the professional world. As a result, APSU graduates emerge from their academic journey with knowledge, skills, confidence and attire to excel in their chosen fields.

For more information about the event, contact Dessauer at dessauerd@apsu.edu