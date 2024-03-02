Local Historian Carolyn Ferrell to Showcase Eight Books at Clarksville Book Signing Event on March 23rd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council and Beachaven Vineyards & Winery will host a book signing for local historian Carolyn Ferrell on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Beachaven Downtown, 101 Franklin Street.

Ms. Ferrell will have copies of all eight of her books recounting a variety of Clarksville stories— from life in the city under Union occupation during the Civil War to the significance of the iron industry to the city’s heritage.

Titles available are Occupied: The Story of Clarksville, Tennessee, during the Civil War, Riverview Cemetery: A History, We Wait Beneath the Furnace Blast: Middle Tennessee Ironmasters, their Furnaces, and a Civil War Journal, Col. William A. Forbes and the 14th Tennessee Infantry, Greenwood Cemetery: A History, In Search of Nannie Tyler: A One Hundred Year History of a Family Who Helped Shape Clarksville, Stories from the Queen City of the Cumberland, and Franklin House.

Amazon reviewers have rated these books with high praise: “Great book!” “Gave as a gift and was greatly appreciated!!” “Excellent Read” “Carolyn Ferrell is a marvelous writer and historian.” “Detailed and Interesting History” “Great Stories” “Good account of the Forbes and the 14th up until his death with lots of details I did not previously know (and I research the 14th a lot)” “For years I have taken long walks at Greenwood Cemetery and wondered about the people resting there. This book gives great history about the people and statues there.”

A talented storyteller, Ms. Ferrell also offers popular tours historical tours of Downtown Clarksville, Greenwood Cemetery, and Riverview Cemetery.