Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball finishes regular season with 90-87 home victory over Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – Ja’Monta Black became Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball’s single-season three-point leader, as the Governors captured their 10th Atlantic Sun Conference win of the season in a 90-87 overtime victory against Bellarmine, Friday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Black needed four three-pointers to break Todd Babington’s 102 mark set in 2007-08, and hit just as many to help lead the Govs’ to the over the Knights.

Black’s mark was not the only perimeter record set against Bellarmine, as Dez White knocked down six triples to break the freshman single-season record and surpass Jordyn Adams’ 2019-20 mark of 60.

Austin Peay (17-14, 10-6 ASUN) jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the game’s first four minutes after connecting on their first five shots and four three-pointers of the evening, but Bellarmine (8-23, 4-12 ASUN) answered by going on a nearly seven-minute, 18-0 run entering the second half of the opening period.

But one run was answered by another, as DeMarcus Sharp became the fourth Governor to enter the scoring column with a mid-range jumper, sparking a 21-4 stretch in favor of Austin Peay, a the Govs took a 36-29 lead with 3:32 remaining in the half.

The Knights scored three of the final four baskets of the half, to trim the Govs’ lead to 38-35.

White led the game with 15 points and five three-pointers at the break, while APSU connected on eight of its 16 shots from the perimeter.

There were seven lead changes in the opening eight minutes of the second half, with the final coming off Black’s record-breaking three-pointer from the left wing to put APSU in front, 56-55. After extending its lead to as many as seven points – which coming on White’s record-breaking triple, ironically – prior to the under-8 media timeout, Bellarmine began to lessen the separation between the two sides, and made it a two-point game less than two minutes later.

Trailing by one with 20 seconds remaining, the Knights’ Bash Wieland split a pair at the line, with the second being rebounded by his teammate, Peter Suder, who laid it back in and drew a foul.

Suder missed his attempt from the stripe, and Isaac Haney secured the board. With 0.7 remaining in regulation and trailing by one, Witt went for a shot under the basket from the right block and was fouled, but his three-point play opportunity rolled off the rim.

After missing his first attempt, Witt forced overtime, draining the second.

Bellarmine scored the first four points of the five-minute overtime period, but a Sharp layup followed by a 2-for-2 trip to the line by White brought the two sides back to even at 82 with 3:31 remaining.

Witt drew his 10th foul of the game on the Govs’ next possession – following a White steal – and made both of his attempts to put the Govs up for what proved to be the final time of the night.



Bellarmine answered a pair of Sharp free throws with a three-pointer, but Isaac Haney went 4-for-4 from the line in the final 23 seconds to secure the win for Austin Peay State University.

The Difference

Isaac Haney’s late and Sai Witt’s 25 points.

Haney came up with a clutch offensive rebound with 23 seconds remaining in overtime and quickly drew the foul, made both free throws, and put the APSU Govs up by three. After Bellarmine again made it a one-point game with nine seconds to play, Haney was fouled, and made both of his attempts once again, icing the game.

Sai Witt notched his third-straight 20-point performance with a team-high 25 points, while also tallying a double-double – his fourth of the season – with 11 rebounds.

Inside the Box Score

Ja’Monta Black became Austin Peay State University’s single-season three-point scorer with 12:03 remaining in the second half. That triple – his 103rd of the season – surpassed Todd Babington’s previous mark set in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Dez White became Austin Peay State University’s freshman three-point leader with 8:25 remaining in the second half. He surpassed the previous record holder, Jordyn Adams, who held the record since 2020.

APSU finishes the regular season 17-14 and 10-6 in ASUN Conference play and will enter the ASUN Championship as the No. 4 seed.

Austin Peay State University has won eight more games than it did last season, which is tied for the fourth-best single-season turnaround in program history. The mark also is tied for the best by a first-year head coach in program history.

APSU finished the regular season 12-2 at home, with that 85.7 home-winning percentage finishing as the second-best in the ASUN Conference.

Austin Peay State University completed the season sweep of Bellarmine and improved to 13-7 all-time against the Knights, including 7-2 all-time against them in Clarksville.

Sai Witt led the Governors with 25 points and 11 rebounds. It marked his fourth double-double of the season, sixth 20-point performance, fourth time leading the APSU Govs in scoring, and 13th time pacing the team in rebounds.

Isaac Haney matched his career high and set a new season high with 10 rebounds against Bellarmine. Haney also had a season-high five assists on just one turnover in the victory.

Dez White’s 23 points marked his second-highest scoring performance of the season, while his six three-pointers also were the second-most of his young career.

The APSU Govs’ 12 three-pointers are their fifth-most of the season. Austin Peay now is to 9-3 when recording at least 10 shots from long range.

Austin Peay State University improved to 6-0 when scoring at least 90 points this season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts North Florida in the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday at F&M Bank Arena. The game begins at 7:00pm.

The Governors enter the postseason as the ASUN’s No. 4 seed, while North Florida is the No. 5 seed. It is the first-ever postseason event hosted at Austin Peay State University’s new arena, and it is also the Govs’ first postseason trip while a member of the ASUN.