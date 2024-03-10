First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Fort Campbell Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – Dozens of the 354 Fort Campbell families who were directly affected by the December 9th tornado were invited to a very special event just before Christmas, a visit by First Lady Jill Biden and Santa Claus himself.

The two arrived on “Sleigh Force One” to join a celebration that included the affected local military families, and many of the community members who offered support in the tornado’s aftermath. Also on hand were members of the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

After brief comments from MG Sylvia, Commanding General Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division, and First Lady Jill Biden, families were invited up for photo opportunities. As the families returned to their tables, stacks of toys and gifts were delivered to them.

Other local organizations joined the Armed Services YMCA and Mission BBQ to make this event possible.

