Tuesday, March 12, 2024
APSU Men’s Tennis hosts Cumberland

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Closes Nonconference Slate Against Cumberland. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team concludes its nonconference season with a Tuesday 2:00pm match against Cumberland at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

The Governors (4-4) look to get back in the win column after dropping back-to-back matches at Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga on February 27th and March 1st, respectively.

Giovanni Becchis leads Austin Peay State University with a 5-2 singles record while exclusively playing on the No. 2 court, while Tom Bolton is tied for a team-best four doubles wins from the No. 2 position.

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub are 4-1 from the No. 1 doubles court, with their 80.0 winning percentage the best of APSU’s three lineups thus far. 

The APSU Govs are 8-1 all-time against Cumberland in a series that dates back to 2004, and look to answer a 5-2 loss the Phoenix last season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following Tuesday’s match, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will travel to open Atlantic Sun Conference play with a match at Eastern Kentucky on March 15th. They will then travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a match against Queens on March 17th.

