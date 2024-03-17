Old Abe’s Brew House Grand Opening

48.1 F
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Jarrod Stover just opened Old Abe’s Brew House on Lowe’s Drive. “We’ve been working on this for about two months,” Stover said. “I brought Eric Brannstrom on as our Master Brewer and we decided to set this up as a military-style Olde English Pub.

Old Abe’s is said to be a ‘nano-brewery’, Stover explains. “It’s a smaller brewery, but we still have a respectable amount of beer on hand. Right now we have more than 50 kegs of beer in the building and tonight we’re offering several flavors, including Old Abe, Valhalla Vanilla, Grapefruit and Orange Rattlers, Screaming Eagle, Balls of the Eagle, No Slack Brown, a Schwarzbier, and a Blood Makes the Grass Grow IPA.

Old Abe’s offers a nice selection of food items as well, including a variety of chicken wings, beer cheese and pretzels, and cheesecake. Stover says there is more to come.

