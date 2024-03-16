APSU Women’s Golf hits the road for Bama Beach Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team tees off its second spring tournament when it travels to UAB’s Bama Beach Bash, Sunday-Tuesday, at the Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference rivals Central Arkansas, Jacksonville, and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,002-yard course. Drake, Lindenwood, North Carolina A&T, Ohio, Omaha, Oral Roberts, Sam Houston, South Alabama, Southern, Illinois, Tarleton State, UAB, UNC Asheville, and Winthrop round out the 17-team, 100-player field.

Erica Scutt leads the Governors off the first tee after posting a top-five finish in the first tournament of the spring. Scutt leads the Governors with a 72.00 stroke average this season and 17 counting scores in 18 rounds played. Scutt also has carded a team-best four rounds in the 60s and 10 rounds at even or under par.

Kaley Campbell is next in line after posting a top-10 finish to open the spring. Campbell has a 75.83 stroke average and has posted 14 counting scores in 18 rounds played this season.

Maggie Glass tees off third for the APSU Govs and ranks second on the team with a 74.89 stroke average this season. Glass also ranks second on the team with 15 counting scores in 18 rounds played and her three rounds at even or under par are tied for second on the team.

With a 75.44 stroke average this season, Kady Foshaug is next on the tee for Austin Peay State University. Foshaug has 14 counting scores in 18 rounds played and ranks second on the team with two rounds in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par.

Jillian Breedlove rounds out the lineup for the Governors with a 76.44 stroke average. Breedlove has posted 14 counting scores in 18 rounds played and has carded two rounds under par during her freshman season.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Drake and Omaha for Sunday’s first round of the Bama Beach Bash. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.