Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s online, pay-by-phone and Kiosk bill payment access will be down temporarily

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) customer bill payment by online account access and pay-by-phone will be temporarily down on Thursday, March 21st, 2024, at 8:00pm to 10:00pm for service system maintenance by the provider.

Additionally, Kiosk pay sites will not accept Gas & Water utility bill payments during the maintenance window.

The Clarksville Gas and Water main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, will be operational for gas, water, and sewer emergency calls.

A customer payment drop off box located at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour for bill payment deposit.

Customers should check back for payment availability after the two-hour maintenance.

Customers are Clarksville Gas and Water’s priority, and we appreciate their patience and understanding during necessary system maintenance.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com