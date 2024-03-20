APSU Men’s Basketball falls to Alabama A&M at F&M Bank Arena, 81-71

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team ended its 2023-24 season Wednesday, following an 81-71 loss against Alabama A&M in the Hugh Durham Classic of the College Insider.com Postseason Tournament on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors (19-16) were unable to slow an Alabama A&M (12-22) team that shot 53.4% (31-of-58) from the field and tallied 50 points in the paint.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first four points on a pair of layups off Governors’ turnovers, but APSU answered with a 10-1 run to take a 10-5 lead 3:04 into the contest. APSU maintained the lead until a 12-2 Bulldogs’ run gave the visitors a 21-17 lead heading into the under-12 media timeout.

The two sides traded scores over the next six minutes until AAMU extended their lead to 40-27 with 1:44 left in the opening period off an 11-0 run.

Isaac Haney and DeMarcus Sharp scored the APSU Govs’ final four points, as they trimmed their deficit to 42-31 heading into the locker room.

Alabama A&M held Austin Peay State University to five-straight misses out of the break to take a game-high 17-point lead, but it was answered by a 9-2 Govs’ scoring run.

APSU cut the Bulldogs’ lead to as few as eight points in the first half of the second period following back-to-back free throws by Haney, but the Govs were unable to maintain the momentum and missed six of their next seven shots from the field over the next two minutes.

The Bulldogs made five of their final seven attempts from the field over the last six minutes to come away with the win and advance in the CIT.

The Difference

Rebounds and inside-the-arc scoring.

Alabama A&M out-rebounded Austin Peay State University, 47-29. And shot 61.2% on two-pointers to the Govs’ 47.4%.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University set the single-season three-point record with 277 this season, besting the previous record of 273 set in 2007-08.

APSU’s 768 three-point attempts this season are 40 more than the previous record set in 2021-22.

The Governors’ 2,619 points and 2,105 field-goal attempts are both fourth-most in program history.

Austin Peay State University’s three-point percentage defense of 32.3% finishes third all-time.

Ja’Monta Black finished as Austin Peay State University’s single-season three-point leader with 113 triples this season – 11 more than any other player in program history.

Ja’Monta Black finished tied for the fourth-most starts in a single season with 35.

Dez White and Dezi Jones finished tied for eighth all-time with 35 games played.

Ja’Monta Black’s 1,251 minutes played also a program record.

Corey Gipson‘s 19 wins this season finish as tied for the most by a head coach in the program’s Division I history.



Austin Peay State University’s 10-win turnaround from 2022-23 finishes as the second-best turnaround in APSU’s Division I history, trailing only an 11-win turnaround in 1972-73.

