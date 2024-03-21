Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni holds Comedy for Cops

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Citizens Police Academy Alumni (CCPAA) recently held its first Comedy for Cops fundraiser, but based on the spectacular results, it won’t be the last. The sold-out event raised more than $24,000 that CCPAA will use to assist our local police officers.

Organizers quickly sold out Montgomery County Civic Hall for a comedy show with Chris Monhollen’s Funny 4 Funds.

Guests of the show bought food and raffle tickets, then enjoyed the comedy stylings of Carollynn Xavier, June Colson, and Mike Murray.

Funds from the event will help the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) with things like retirement rings and watches, as well as community education programs and materials.

