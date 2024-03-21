APSU Beach Volleyball to hold Stacheville Beach Bash this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is back on its home sand for the first time this season, as it hosts a trio of Atlantic Sun Conference opponents in the Stacheville Beach Bash, Friday-Saturday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

Austin Peay (6-7) hosts Central Arkansas (3-13) in a Friday 11:00am match to open the tournament. While UCA leads the all-time series, 4-3, the APSU Govs have won three straight matches against the Bears, all coming in 3-2 decisions.

Austin Peay State University then takes on North Alabama for the second time this season in a 3:30pm match. The APSU Govs dropped a 3-2 decision to the Lions at the North Alabama Invitational on March 9th and look to claim their first win against them since the 2022 campaign.

APSU concludes the Stacheville Beach Bash with a Saturday 12:00pm contest against Eastern Kentucky. Prior to first serve against the Colonels (6-6), the Govs will recognize their five seniors – Kelsey Mead, Mikayla Powell, Elizabeth Wheat, Montana-Rae Pelak, and Riley Marshall – with the ceremony beginning at approximately 11:30am.

Sand Stats

Aurora Bibolotti and Kelsey Mead lead all Austin Peay State University pairings with nine wins this season. They have exclusively played together all season and are 9-4 overall.

Bibolotti and Mead are 6-4 from the No. 1 position, where they have played 10 of the last 11 matches.

Riley Marshall and Anna Rita lead all APSU pairings with an 87.5 winning percentage entering the weekend. They are 7-1 on the season and 6-1 from the No. 4 court.

Marshall and Rita hold a team-best seven-match winning streak, with four of those victories coming in straight sets.

APSU has won five of their last six matches from the No. 1 court, five of their last seven from the No. 5, and, as mentioned in the previous bullet, seven-straight from the No. 3 position.



This tournament marks the first home matches for interim head coach Ginny Busse.

Stacheville Beach Bash Schedule

Friday Schedule

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama – 9:00am

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas – 11:00am

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky – 1:30pm

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama 3:30pm

Saturday Schedule

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama – 10:00am

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky – 12:00pm

