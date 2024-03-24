Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf places Seventh at Lady Bisons Classic

Panama City, FL – Led by a two-under 70 from Erica Scutt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 298 and picked up two spots on the leaderboard to finish in seventh place at Lipscomb’s Lady Bisons Classic, Sunday, at Bay Point Golf Club.

With an aggregate score of 919, Austin Peay State University finished one shot behind sixth-place UNC Asheville and four shots behind fifth-place Yale. The Governors beat eighth-place North Alabama by nine strokes and were 13 strokes better than ninth-place USC Upstate.

Scutt carded three birdies and made just one bogey en route to a final-round 70, which helped her pick up four spots on the field and finish the tournament in fifth place with a score of 221. Jillian Breedlove picked up 18 spots on the leaderboard after shooting a one-over 73 in the third round; she finished the event tied for 14th place with a score of 229.

Maggie Glass shot a four-over 76 in the third round and picked up four spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 30th with a score of 233. Kaley Campbell posted the final counting score for the APSU Govs, shooting a seven-over 79 to finish in 49th with a score of 242.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Kady Foshaug shot an 86 and finished tied for 53rd with a score of 244.

Playing as an individual, Abby Hirtzel shot a two-over 74 in the final round to pick up a dozen spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 33rd with a score of 235. Autumn Spencer also shot an 85 in the third round as an individual and finished 65th with a score of 253.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action when it closes the regular season at the GolfWeek Program Challenge, April 1st-3rd, at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.