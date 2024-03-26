APSU Men’s Tennis falls to Bellarmine, 7-0

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Bellarmine Tuesday at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Facility.
Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami fell to Bellarmine’s Jack Batchelor and Matthew Nice, 6-2, from the No. 1 position, while Glen Arnet and Javier Tortajada dropped a 6-0 match from the No. 3 court to Bellarmine’s Wynn Shioi and Vinett Ramesh. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis’ match from the second court went unfinished while the duo was tied, 4-4.
In singles competition, Becchis won his first set, 6-2, but fell in the final two frames, 6-4, 6-3, respectively. Bodi van Galen and Glen Arnet also earned first-set wins, but were unable to secure the point, dropping three-set decisions.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the courts later this week when they host Kennesaw State in a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Results
Singles
- Jack Batchelor def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 6-1
- Matthew Nice def. Giovanni Becchis, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
- Vineet Ramesh def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-2, 6-4
- Louie Fletcher def. Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-2
- Xavier Ecarma def. Glen Arnet, 5-7, 6-2, 11-9
- Wynn Shioi def. Bodi van Galen, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
- Jack Batchelor / Matthew Nice def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami, 6-2
- Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis vs. Eli Wood / Louie Fletcher, 4-4, unfinished
- Wynn Shioi / Vineet Ramesh def. Glen Arnet / Javier Tortajada, 6-0