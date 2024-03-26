50.4 F
APSU Men’s Tennis falls to Bellarmine, 7-0

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Falls to Bellarmine in Bowling Green. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisBowling Green, KY – The  Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Bellarmine Tuesday at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Facility.

Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami fell to Bellarmine’s Jack Batchelor and Matthew Nice, 6-2, from the No. 1 position, while Glen Arnet and Javier Tortajada dropped a 6-0 match from the No. 3 court to Bellarmine’s Wynn Shioi and Vinett Ramesh. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis’ match from the second court went unfinished while the duo was tied, 4-4.

In singles competition, Becchis won his first set, 6-2, but fell in the final two frames, 6-4, 6-3, respectively. Bodi van Galen and Glen Arnet also earned first-set wins, but were unable to secure the point, dropping three-set decisions. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the courts later this week when they host Kennesaw State in a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Results

Singles 

  1. Jack Batchelor def. Sota Minami, 6-4, 6-1
  2. Matthew Nice def. Giovanni Becchis, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
  3. Vineet Ramesh def. Aeneas Schaub, 6-2, 6-4
  4. Louie Fletcher def. Tom Bolton, 6-1, 6-2
  5. Xavier Ecarma def. Glen Arnet, 5-7, 6-2, 11-9
  6. Wynn Shioi def. Bodi van Galen, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles 

  1. Jack Batchelor / Matthew Nice def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami, 6-2
  2. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis vs. Eli Wood / Louie Fletcher, 4-4, unfinished
  3. Wynn Shioi / Vineet Ramesh def. Glen Arnet / Javier Tortajada, 6-0
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis takes down Bellarmine, 6-1
