APSU Men’s Tennis falls to Bellarmine, 7-0

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Bellarmine Tuesday at the Michael O. Buchanon Indoor Tennis Facility.

Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami fell to Bellarmine’s Jack Batchelor and Matthew Nice, 6-2, from the No. 1 position, while Glen Arnet and Javier Tortajada dropped a 6-0 match from the No. 3 court to Bellarmine’s Wynn Shioi and Vinett Ramesh. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis’ match from the second court went unfinished while the duo was tied, 4-4.

In singles competition, Becchis won his first set, 6-2, but fell in the final two frames, 6-4, 6-3, respectively. Bodi van Galen and Glen Arnet also earned first-set wins, but were unable to secure the point, dropping three-set decisions.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to the courts later this week when they host Kennesaw State in a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Bellarmine Results



Singles

Doubles