Sports

APSU Baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green Named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

News Staff
2023-24 APSU Baseball - Lyle Miller-Green. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballCary, NC – USA Baseball named Austin Peay State University’s two-way player Lyle Miller-Green to its Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List Thursday. Among baseball’s most prestigious awards, the Golden Spikes Award recognizes the best amateur baseball player in the country for the 2024 season.

Miller-Green, a Burke, Virginia native, was one of 27 athletes added to the list since the February 9th announcement of the Preseason Watch List. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue maintaining a rolling list of athletes on the watch list through the season, allowing players to consider themselves for the award before the semifinalist announcement on May 20th.

At the midpoint of the 2024 season, Miller-Green had 15 home runs, fourth-most among Division I hitters and 10 shy of the program’s single-season record. He also ranks fourth nationally in runs scored (44), eighth in slugging percentage (.907), 18th in RBI (41), and 26th in doubles (12). Miller-Green leads the Atlantic Sun Conference in each category while also batting .374 this season. In addition, he has compiled a 3-1 record and 5.67 ERA on the mound this season.

Miller-Green recently completed an impressive March push that saw him bat .431 (31-of-72) during the month with 10 home runs, 26 RBI, and 31 runs scored in 18 games. He also had 10 doubles to finish the month with a .986 slugging percentage. In addition, Miller-Green had a team-high 17 walks and a .559 on-base percentage.

Miller-Green becomes the second Governors baseball player to earn Golden Spikes Watch List recognition. He joins alumnus Dre Gleason, who was named to the watch list as a first baseman during the 2017 season.

Fan voting will again participate in the Golden Spikes Award in 2024. Baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 20th with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 5th, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21st.

To stay current on the 2024 Golden Spikes Award, visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

