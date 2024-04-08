Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball to host Four Matches this week

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team prepares for four home matches over the next three days, Monday-Wednesday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

The Governors open the busy start to the week with a pair of contests against Jacksonville State, beginning with a Monday 1:00pm match and followed by a Tuesday 10:00am contest against the Gamecocks. APSU then hosts another pair of former Ohio Valley Conference foes when it takes on Tennessee Tech on Tuesday 3:00pm, and UT Martin on Wednesday at 3:00pm.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 1-3 weekend at Chattanooga’s Scenic City Showdown, with its lone win coming in a 3-2 decision against Carson-Newman.

Following the early quartet of matches APSU prepares for its final weekend of the regular season when it participates in the four-team Beach Bear Clash, Friday-Saturday, in Conway, Arkansas.

