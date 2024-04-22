Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 22nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 22nd, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Maxie is a young female German Shepherd. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before she goes to her forever family. Maxie is a bit shy at first but warms up in a quick second and loves to go for walks. She’s fine with other dogs and does know a couple of commands. Come for a meet and greet, take this sweet girl for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Roscoe is a 2 year old male adult German Shepherd. He is fully vetted and looking for his forever home. Shepherds need to be engaged and part of their family and do not do well kenneled for very long periods of time. Please come see him and take him out for some interaction and see what a handsome, smart boy he is.

NOTE: Please do your due diligence on this breed if you are not familiar with owning one. They are herding dogs and very family oriented. They are supremely intelligent, do make wonderful pets but do need an owner that is comfortable being a calm yet firm alpha leader. They do best with non aversive and consistent ongoing training and correction and love to have a “job” whatever it may be.



Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Chip & Dale are the cutest duo! Chip is the Gray and White boy and Dale is Black and White and they are very bonded brothers and must be adopted together. They are fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. They are fine with other cats but completely entertain each other and are a total comedy show!

These comedians can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dutchess is a 2-year-old female Flame Point. She is spayed, fully vetted, litter trained and is just a super sweetheart. She is dewormed and on flea/tick prevention. She does well with children and other cats.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 2- 3 year old female Black Labrador mix. She is fully vetted and spayed, keeps her kennel very clean, and absolutely loves to play! She still has that pup energy but does play well with her best friend Drako at the rescue. She plays hard but settles down when she’s done. She would be a great jogging partner and would love to go on adventures!

If you would love to add Shamrock to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is just such a handsome 2-year-old male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. Loki prefers a calm energy environment. He prefers older, calm children and older or lower energy dogs. Loki is working on his confidence and separation anxiety and does need a sturdy wire kennel when he’s left alone.

He can be fine in the kennel for shorter periods of time but absolutely can not be left in a kennel/or left alone all day. He would benefit from a family with Breed knowledge and be willing to continue his training and help with his confidence. He would love someone home most of the time or who works from home and can get him out and exercise throughout the day.

Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tootsie is a 2-year-old female Goldendoodle. She is fully vetted, weighs 26 pounds, will be spayed on 4/22 and is house trained and uses a doggie door. She does well with children and other dogs. Tootsie takes a minute to warm up to you but once she does she is your best friend!

You can find her and fill out an application at our website, www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Houston. He is a 3-year-old mix breed and fully vetted. He is just the sweetest guy and a fan favorite of everyone at the rescue. He loves being with his people and will be a great addition to your family.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Enoki is a two-year-old domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. Enoki takes a bit to settle in and feel comfortable, but once he does, he will curl up with you, follow you around, and sleep with you. He does great with other cats with proper introductions.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Phoebe is an adult Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, good with other dogs and house trained. She is also fine with cats and children. She knows basic commands and loves to chew on sticks and her toys. Phoebe will go to her new home with some of her favorite toys. She is a lover and snuggler and loves being with her people.

If you would like to be part of her journey and can be that special person for Phoebe and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Winnie the Pooch is a 5 year old female Boxer /Labrador Retriever mix. She is friendly, affectionate, gentle, funny and kind of a couch potato! Winnie is HW positive and currently being treated. She is available now for “PRE ADOPTION” so when she is finished with treatment she will be ready to go to her forever home.

She is spayed, fully vetted, microchipped and will be on HW and flea/tick prevention. Winnie is house-trained and does well with children and other dogs. Winnie’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy, plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/Winnie-the-pooch or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Gunner is a 4 month old male German Shepherd puppy. He is fully vetted, just about completely house/kennel trained and not yet neutered. He is a playful pup looking for his forever family.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.