Marsha Blackburn Report: Israel Needs Our Support

Washington, D.C. – Democrats say they support Israel, but their actions since October 7th, 2024, to repeatedly block urgent standalone aid have told a different story. This week, Senate Democrats blocked my effort to immediately provide Israel with the assistance they need to continue their fight against terrorism.

It’s deeply disappointing that in light of Iran’s unprecedented attack this weekend, our Democratic colleagues refused to put politics aside and join us in support of the Jewish state.

Weekly Rundown

It is the Senate’s sole authority—and the Senate’s sole responsibility—to try the impeachment charges against DHS Secretary Mayorkas. By sidestepping the Constitution, Democrats have provided just the latest example of the Left’s two tiers of justice: one for Democrats and illegals and another for Republicans and President Donald J. Trump. If Senate Republicans had carried out Leader Schumer’s partisan coverup under a Republican administration, there would be uproar on every front page in America. Rejecting the impeachment articles against Secretary Mayorkas – without allowing Senators and the people they represent to hear the evidence – is an unprecedented disservice to the American public. Read more here.

Recently, I met with the Nashville Tech Council to discuss opportunities to grow the tech workforce in Tennessee and advance economic development. We had productive conversations about policies to help protect innovators and foster U.S. growth in tech.

This week, I enjoyed welcoming Tennesseans to Washington as a part of Tennessee Tuesday. I also held a telephone town hall with residents from Middle Tennessee where we discussed the need to hold Mayorkas accountable.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI