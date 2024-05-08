68.7 F
Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery County, Stewart County

Heavy Rain

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Montgomery County and Stewart County. The Warning is in effect from now until 11:45am CT.

At 8:35am CT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clarksville, Dover, Big Rock, Woodlawn, Indian Mound, and Land Between The Lakes.

Turn around, and don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings, and do not drive on flooded roads.

Be weather-aware and stay in touch with Clarksville Online for further updates.

