Montgomery County and Stewart County under Tornado Watch until 4:30pm

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville on Thursday, May 8th, 2024, has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Stewart County. The Warning is in effect from now until 4:30pm.

At 3:48pm CT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Big Rock, or 11 miles southwest of Fort Campbell, moving east at 35 mph, including three inch hail.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Be weather-aware and stay in touch with Clarksville Online for further updates.

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until 9:00pm tonight
Fort Campbell under Tornado Warning
