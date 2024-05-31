Woodward Library Society holds Spring Social featuring Special Presentation at APSU

Clarksville, TN – The Woodward Library Society hosted a memorable spring social in April in support of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Felix G. Woodward Library. The event brought together supporters and patrons of the library for an elegant evening of dining, entertainment, and fundraising.

The Spring Social featured a formal dinner, a captivating Minoa Uffelman and Phyllis Smith presentation, and live music by the talented Aurum Sonar Brass Quintet. Guests also had the opportunity to participate in a lively silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the Woodward Library.

The highlight of the evening was a special presentation by Minoa Uffelman and Phyllis Smith on their latest work, The Civil War Letters of Sarah Kennedy, written with Ellen Kanervo. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about this important historical work and engage with the presenters during the event. Uffelman and Smith shared insights into Sarah Kennedy’s captivating letters, providing a unique perspective on Civil War-era experiences.

The Spring Social brought together library supporters, community members, and Austin Peay State University faculty and staff to celebrate the Woodward Library Society’s mission of advancing library resources and services. The silent auction held during the evening was a resounding success, raising an impressive $2,645 to support library initiatives and programs. Items auctioned off included student artwork and items donated by local businesses and individuals.

The Woodward Library Society extends heartfelt appreciation to Drs. John and LuAnnette Butler, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, and Ajax Distributing Co. of Clarksville for their generous support and contributions to the event’s success.

“The Woodward Library Society’s Spring Social was a wonderful evening full of food, fellowship, history, and the love of books!” said Woodward Library Society President Kirsten Licari. “A special thank you to our speakers, Minoa Uffelman and Phyllis Smith, for the presentation on their book, The Civil War Letters of Sarah Kennedy. ?Thank you to everyone who planned, donated, musically performed, and attended the event. See you next year!”

The Woodward Library Society, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the APSU Foundation, welcomes individuals, businesses, and organizations that share its commitment to enhancing library programs and collections. Membership is open to all upon payment of annual dues.

For those interested in supporting the Woodward Library Society or becoming a member, more information is available at https://library.apsu.edu/society/.

The Woodward Library Society is dedicated to supporting and advancing APSU’s Felix G. Woodward Library. Through fundraising events and membership contributions, the society enhances library resources, services, and programs to benefit students, faculty, and the community.