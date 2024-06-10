Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to host Men’s Health Symposium to Promote Wellness

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Soldier and Family Readiness Group hosts a Men’s Health Symposium in the C Bldg. Atrium, June 12th, 2024, 8:30am to 3:00pm to coincide with Men’s Health Month and offer resources to promote a healthy lifestyle.

According to BACH’s Inpatient Behavioral Health head nurse Capt. Anthony Bunnell, “The intent of this symposium is to promote healthy living and educate males of all ages to the resources and services available on Fort Campbell.”

At the event, men in the Fort Campbell community can speak one-on-one with representatives from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and Fort Campbell to include Nutrition Care Division, Armed Forces Wellness Center, Behavioral Health, Physical Therapy, Family Advocacy Programs/Army Community Service, Educational & Developmental Intervention Services, Urology, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Physical Fitness, Aquatics, and more.

These teams plan to share education on the myriad of programs and services available at BACH and Fort Campbell to better men’s health.

Beyond the personal benefits gained by attendees from the supporting agencies at the health symposium, the focus on overall health enables the BACH community to maintain medical readiness, which firmly supports BACH’s mission, ‘Without compromise, we are committed to healthcare excellence, delivering readiness for our Warfighters, Families, and Community.’