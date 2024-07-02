Congress Candidate Megan Barry names Campaign Team

Nashville, TN – Megan Barry, Democratic candidate for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, is proud to announce key members of her campaign staff.

They join Tucker Karnes, Campaign Manager, who has led the Megan Barry for Congress campaign since its inception.

Tucker Karnes, Campaign Manager

Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, Karnes served as Deputy Communications Director for Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s runoff campaign in 2023. He began his career as an aide in the Tennessee State Senate before working on the Bredesen for US Senate campaign, and then on John Cooper’s mayoral campaign.

Karnes worked as the Client Strategy Manager for Democratic polling firm Change Research in Brooklyn, New York, advising political campaigns and organizations on data-informed strategy and communications.

His work at Change Research included providing campaign strategy to hundreds of campaigns across the country and dozens in Tennessee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Leshuan Oliver, Chief Organizing Director

Oliver brings significant political involvement to his role as Chief Organizing Director. He has been involved in several campaigns and community initiatives including as a member of Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Transition Team and Mayor John Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission. He worked closely with Senator Charlane Oliver, his wife, ensuring her victory for State Senate District 19.

He was a member of the Inaugural Graduation Cohort for The Equity Alliance LiberTea Collective, and has contributed to various community service initiatives including the Special Olympics of Middle Tennessee Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Oliver’s extensive experience and deep ties to the community will be critical to the campaign’s outreach efforts. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bethel University. He recently retired as a Police Captain at Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Duana Hall, Regional Organizing Director (Clarksville)

Dr. Hall brings a combination of military service, educational expertise, and political experience to her role as Regional Organizing Director. A resident of Clarksville for 15 years, Hall has been actively involved in local political and community initiatives including managing the mayoral campaign of Jodi O’Connor and serving as the Treasurer for the Karen Reynolds for State Senate Campaign.

Hall’s military career spanned roles as a Patient Administrative Specialist, Sr. Personnel Officer, Operations Officer, and more, ultimately retiring as an Army Captain. She holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and has contributed to various community organizations, including the NAACP and the Clarksville Boys and Girls Club. Hall’s diverse experience and dedication to social causes make her a key asset to the campaign in Clarksville.

Joshua Patrick, Regional Organizing Director (Franklin)

Patrick is the Chairman for the Tennessee Young Democrats’ Political Affairs Committee, the TNYD Representative for Congressional District 07, the Treasurer for the Williamson County Young Democrats, and is a candidate for the Tennessee Democratic Party’s Executive Committee.

Patrick has worked on several campaigns in Middle Tennessee, most recently serving as the Volunteer Recruitment and Outreach Coordinator for Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s mayoral runoff campaign. He also worked as a Field Organizer for Jim Gingrich’s mayoral campaign, and interned on Heidi Campbell’s campaign for Tennessee’s Fifth Congressional District.



He holds a master’s degree in international affairs from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Belmont University. Joshua’s experience in voter engagement and his deep roots in Williamson County politics are crucial for the campaign’s organizing efforts in Franklin.

Hannah Hexter, Finance and Operations Associate

As Finance and Operations Associate for Megan Barry for Congress, Hexter assists with fundraising, oversees the fellow program, and provides event coordination. After starting her career as an intern for Barry’s transit campaign, Hexter worked as an organizer for the Bredesen for Senate campaign.

She then organized for Marquita Bradshaw’s Senate Campaign while also receiving certifications in Childhood Development. Before returning to Belmont University to finish her bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Hexter was a preschool teacher for three years at Southgate Children’s Academy in Franklin, TN.