Austin Peay State University’s 40th Annual Candlelight Ball Raises Record-Breaking $237,000 for Student Programs

By News Staff
APSU's 40th Annual Candlelight Ball

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s 40th Annual Candlelight Ball had nearly 600 Alumni and supporters in attendance at Omni Nashville Hotel for an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, and fundraising.

This year’s event was put together by a committee of 16 that was co-chaired by Kimberly Wiggins and Jordan McWhirter. Those in attendance watched as auctioneer Phillip Traylor led the crowd to a record-breaking take of $237,000 that will benefit Austin Peay State University’s Student programs.

John T. and Charlsie Halliburton were honored with this year’s Wendell H. Gilbert Award for “outstanding contributions and achievements in their respective fields, … who through their leadership and arts advocacy have enriched APSU and the Clarksville community.”

The Loos family received the 2024 Spirit of Austin Peay Award. Coach Dave Loos was hired in 1990 at APSU to helm the Governors men’s basketball program. Loos said, “… this family is a team unmatched in loyalty and support for me. Where I went, they went. Where I grew, they grew. It’s a bond that can’t be broken.”

