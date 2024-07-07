Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to hold School, Sports Physicals Rodeo on July 25th

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) is excited to host a superheroes-themed School and Sports Physicals Rodeo on July 25th, 2024, from 1:00pm-4:00pm, at the hospital’s Young Eagle Medical Home and Air Assault Medical Home, located inside the hospital’s C Building.

The goal is to book 2,500 appointments by mid-August, with 1,500 already booked!

To schedule a School and Sports physical, call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677, or send a message to your care team via the MHS GENESIS Patient portal at: MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.