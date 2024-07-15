Clarksville City Councilman Dajuan Little Endorses Aron Maberry for State Representative

Clarksville, TN – I am pleased to endorse Aron Maberry for State Representative in District 68. Aron is a dedicated leader with a proven track record of service and commitment to our community.

His experience in church leadership, his service on the School Board, his leadership in our community, and his unwavering dedication to conservative values make him the ideal candidate to represent us in the State Legislature.

Aron Maberry’s passion for ensuring fiscal responsibility, providing School Choice, improving our infrastructure, and safeguarding our Second Amendment rights is precisely what Montgomery County needs. His commitment to public safety and border security further demonstrates his dedication to protecting our community and state.

I have seen firsthand Aron’s love for Clarksville-Montgomery County and his tireless efforts to make it a better place for all of us. During the Tornado Relief last December, while other elected officials stood on the sidelines, I watched Aron spring into action, leading Tornado Cleanup efforts of over 3,000 volunteers and helping bring in millions of dollars of aid and support from relief agencies and donations to those devastated by this natural disaster.

Having a State Representative who can collaborate effectively with the city council is invaluable, and Aron Maberry has already built those essential relationships. With the rapid growth in Clarksville-Montgomery County, we need the right person to advocate on our behalf. Aron Maberry is that voice. He will fight for the much-needed infrastructure funding for our community without raising taxes.

I am confident that he will bring the same energy, integrity, and dedication he has always shown as a community leader to the State Legislature.

Join me in supporting Aron Maberry for State Representative in District 68. Together, we can ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for our community.

Dajuan Little

City Council Ward 3

Clarksville, TN