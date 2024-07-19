Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green’s story started as a newborn in Siberia

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball player Lyle Miller-Green, recently drafted by the Chicago White Sox, embodies an extraordinary journey from Siberia to MLB prospect. Adopted from Russia at 9 months old, Miller-Green’s path to baseball stardom is as unique as his background.

Standing 6’6″, the power-hitting right fielder shattered records in his final season with the Governors. Miller-Green set new Austin Peay State University and Atlantic Sun Conference single-season records with 30 home runs and 94 runs scored. His stellar .393 batting average and 94 RBIs led to multiple All-America team selections and Atlantic Sun Player of the Year honors.

Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Miller-Green’s resilience and character shine through. After going undrafted last year, he returned to lead Austin Peay State University to its first conference title in over a decade. His positive attitude and work ethic have inspired teammates and coaches alike.

Selected 499th overall by the White Sox, Miller-Green’s journey from a Russian orphanage to a professional baseball prospect is a testament to perseverance and the power of opportunity. As he embarks on his professional career, the Austin Peay State University community celebrates this remarkable student-athlete’s achievements and potential.

Miller-Green was a graduate student in the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences leadership program.

For the full, inspiring story of Lyle Miller-Green’s journey, visit MLB.com: www.mlb.com/news/lyle-miller-green-journey-from-russia-to-mlb-draft