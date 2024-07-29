Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at Lyrics Lounge on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 11:18pm on July 28th, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department received a 911 phone call about a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Lyrics Lounce, 1304 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

CPD officers arrived within a minute after receiving the call, and a witness stated that the individuals involved had left the scene and were traveling northbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

A short time later, two males arrived at Tennova Healthcare Emergency Room with gunshot wounds, and both were flown to Nashville by Life Flight Helicopter.

One of the victims was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and his name will not be released until CPD can verify that the next of kin notifications have been made. The status of the second victim is unavailable at this time.

This is an active investigation, and no other information is available for release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911 or contact Detective King at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5280.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.