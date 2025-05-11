Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ Debuts in Clarksville with Soft and Grand Opening

Clarksville, TN – The award-winning Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ recently celebrated its opening in Clarksville, first with a soft opening, then a grand opening at which they were joined by Councilman Jimmy Brown, Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mike Rainey, and many others.

The Clarksville location features a quick-casual dining style, allowing for fast customer service while providing the same award-winning barbecue, hospitality, and community-oriented atmosphere that has been the cornerstones of the brand for decades.

Jim ‘N Nick’s local owner, Justin Thompson said, “We are excited for this new location in Clarksville as we continue our brand’s growth in Tennessee. The Clarksville community has already been so welcoming, so we look forward to continuing to serve our neighbors with Jim ‘N Nick’s delicious barbecue.”

For more information on Jim ‘N Nick’s Community BBQ, go to www.jimnnicks.com

Photo Gallery