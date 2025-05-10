Fort Campbell Claims Victory in Mayor vs. General Broomball Rematch

Clarksville, TN – The Fort Campbell Broomball team, led by MG Brett Sylvia, sought to avenge its 2024 loss against the Montgomery County team, led by Mayor Wes Golden, at this year’s annual Mayor vs. General Broomball match at the Ford Ice Center inside F&M Bank Arena.

“This is a win, win,” Mayor Golden said. “We’re raising money for United Way. The community gets to come out and enjoy the show, and we get to build on the wonderful fellowship that exists between Fort Campbell, Montgomery County, and Clarksville. It’s all about coming together and having fun.”

MG Sylvia has a warning for Golden and his team before the match, “The Montgomery County team is in so much trouble, they don’t even know. … We have some formidable young players this year, so youth is on our side.”

During the evening, the Clarksville Street Department faced the Montgomery County Highway Department, and the Clarksville Gas & Water faced the Clarksville Fire Rescue. In the main match, Fort Campbell defeated Montgomery County 1 – 0, allowing MG Sylvia to direct some humorous comments at Mayor Golden.

