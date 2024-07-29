BBB Gives Tips for Back to School Technology

Nashville, TN – As the use of the internet and mobile devices like smartphones and tablets becomes increasingly widespread, digital technologies have become an integral part of the daily lives of American families, including children.

Over the past decade, screen-based technology has become deeply embedded in children’s lives, with over half of American children under the age of 11 now owning a smartphone.

“Parents play a crucial role in protecting their children from online scams,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB. “By educating themselves and their kids about the dangers of the internet, setting clear rules, and using the right tools, they can create a safer digital environment for the whole family.”

Unfortunately, this digital immersion also makes children prime targets for scammers. Children are generally more inexperienced and trusting than adults, which makes them more susceptible to online scams.

Top Scams Targeting Children

Social Media Scams Scammers exploit social media platforms to trick teens into providing personal information, which is then used for identity theft. They often create deceptive ads related to contests that require personal details to enter. Cell Phone Scams Confusing offers for free ringtones and wallpapers are used to lure children. The fine print, often missed by kids, indicates a subscription service that leads to monthly fees. Video Game Scams Popular games like Fortnite and Roblox are used by scammers to trick children into downloading malware. This malware steals sensitive information such as credit card details, home addresses, and phone numbers. Webcam Security Scams With the increased use of computers equipped with webcams during the pandemic, scammers have found ways to infiltrate these webcams. Unsecured webcams can be used to collect images and information, which can then be used for blackmail.

Suggestions for Parents

Introduce Scam Awareness: Educate children about what scams are and how they work.

Educate children about what scams are and how they work. Educate on Risks: Discuss the dangers of posting personal information and pictures on social networking sites.

Discuss the dangers of posting personal information and pictures on social networking sites. Establish Rules: Create a list of internet safety rules for the whole family to follow.

Create a list of internet safety rules for the whole family to follow. Address Inappropriate Content: Teach children what to do if they encounter inappropriate material online.

Teach children what to do if they encounter inappropriate material online. Guidance on Interactions: Instruct children on how to handle communications from internet strangers, including those in ? ?forums, chat rooms, and social networking sites.

Instruct children on how to handle communications from internet strangers, including those in ? ?forums, chat rooms, and social networking sites. Monitor Downloads: Ensure that children do not download anything without parental approval.

Ensure that children do not download anything without parental approval. Invest in Security Software: Purchase anti-virus and anti-spyware software to protect devices.

Purchase anti-virus and anti-spyware software to protect devices. Webcam Safety: Encourage children to cover their webcams when not in use.

By implementing these measures, parents can help safeguard their children against the ever-evolving landscape of digital scams.

“We are always available to help. Please send us an email info@bbb.org or give us a call at 615.242.4222 and we will assist in any way we can, said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.”

Always report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting www.BBB.org/Scamtracker and contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877.FTC.Help.