Austin Peay State University Soccer Announces Schedule Changes

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer has announced a pair of changes to its 2024 schedule. The Governors will no longer face Alcorn State in their second match of the season and rather will face Motlow on August 18th for a 1:00pm game at Morgan Brothers Field.

The match against the Bucks marks the first official meeting between the two, as their only previous match was a spring 2023 exhibition.

Austin Peay State University will take the pitch later this week for a Thursday 6:30pm exhibition match against Belmont in Nashville. The APSU Govs will then open the 2024 campaign on August 15th with a 6:00pm match against Western Kentucky at Morgan Brothers Field.

