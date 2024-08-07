Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association Offers Heat Safety Advice for Dementia Caregivers

Nashville, TN – The entire Southeast region is known for its blistering summer heat waves, including Tennessee, which is especially dangerous for people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Seniors are already at higher risk for heat-related illnesses, and that risk increases if a person has Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia.

Older Adults and Heat Illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people age 65 and older are “more prone to heat-related health concerns” due to the effects of certain medications, chronic health conditions, and a reduced ability to adjust to temperature changes. And people with dementia are less likely to take safety precautions and understand the risks associated with extreme weather.

“People living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia can be vulnerable during extreme weather due to impaired judgment or trouble communicating their symptoms,” said Harlyn Hardin, Program Director at the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s important to check in and have a safety plan.”

Safety Tips

Having a plan for extreme weather can help a person with dementia feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed. The Alzheimer’s Association offers the following tips for caregivers:

Stay informed. Turn on weather alerts on your mobile device and check local forecasts. Remember that humidity and air quality are also important to monitor during summer months, not just temperature.

Turn on weather alerts on your mobile device and check local forecasts. Remember that humidity and air quality are also important to monitor during summer months, not just temperature. Know the signs of heat illness. The National Institutes of Health’s Hot Weather Safety for Older Adults guide outlines types of heat illness—ranging from sunburn to heat stroke—and outlines signs of each. Dizziness, racing pulse, and confusion are some common signs that a person needs help. Also note that people taking diuretics, sedatives, or certain heart medication may not sweat much, but could still be overheating.

The National Institutes of Health’s Hot Weather Safety for Older Adults guide outlines types of heat illness—ranging from sunburn to heat stroke—and outlines signs of each. Dizziness, racing pulse, and confusion are some common signs that a person needs help. Also note that people taking diuretics, sedatives, or certain heart medication may not sweat much, but could still be overheating. Stay hydrated. Ensure your loved one is drinking plenty of water, electrolyte beverages, or juice and avoiding drinks with caffeine and alcohol. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with Alzheimer’s, since they may not be able to share their symptoms. Your best option is to focus on good hydration throughout the day.

Ensure your loved one is drinking plenty of water, electrolyte beverages, or juice and avoiding drinks with caffeine and alcohol. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with Alzheimer’s, since they may not be able to share their symptoms. Your best option is to focus on good hydration throughout the day. Stay indoors and out of the sun. Keep individuals cool by using air conditioning at home or going somewhere cool, such as a local senior center or mall. If you must go outside, be sure the person with Alzheimer’s is wearing loose, light clothing, a hat, and sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 or higher, and limit their time in the sun as much as possible

Keep individuals cool by using air conditioning at home or going somewhere cool, such as a local senior center or mall. If you must go outside, be sure the person with Alzheimer’s is wearing loose, light clothing, a hat, and sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 or higher, and limit their time in the sun as much as possible Prepare for behavioral challenges. Research shows that heat can increase agitation and confusion in people with dementia. Try to remove behavioral triggers by addressing the person’s physical needs related to the heat, then tending to their emotional needs.

Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 129,000 in Tennessee. If you need help during the heat wave, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

