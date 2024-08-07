Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf releases 2024-25 Schedule With Strong 11-Event Campaign

Clarksville, TN – Set for her sixth season at the helm of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf program, head coach Jessica Combs has announced an 11-event schedule, highlighted by three tournaments hosted by Power Five Conference programs and a trip to Hawaii to close the fall, for the Governors 2024-25 season, Tuesday.

“Our strength of schedule this year is the absolute toughest it’s ever been,” said Combs. “I wanted this squad to have a chance to compete against some of the best teams in the country, and this schedule gives us a chance to do just that.”

“This fall and next spring will prepare us better than ever to compete in the ASUN Championship in April. I’m confident these girls will gain confidence and even more maturity as the year goes on, and we will see that come to fruition in Huntsville at the ASUN Conference Championship,” Combs stated.

Austin Peay State University opens the season with Kansas State’s Powercat Invitational, September 8th-10th, at Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan, Kansas. After opening the season in the Sunflower State, the Governors play in Murray State’s The Velvet, September 15th-17th, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.

The APSU Govs second Power Five tournament is next when they compete at Missouri’s Johnie Imes Invitational, September 22nd-24th, at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri.

The Battle of the Border, October 6th-7th, against Murray State at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, is next on the schedule. The Governors fell to the Racers, 8.0-5.0, in the Ryder Cup/Solheim Cup match-play style event last season.

For the fourth straight season, the Governors play at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 13th-15th, at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Finally, APSU closes out the fall with their first-ever trip to the Aloha State when they compete in Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational, October 20th-23rd, at Kapolei Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii.

The spring slate kicks off at North Florida’s Momentum Transportation UNF Collegiate, March 2nd-4th, at Jacksonville Golf and Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida. Then, for the first time during the 2024-25 season, the APSU Govs tee it up in the home state when they compete at Lipscomb’s The Nashville Invitational, March 23rd-25th, at The President’s Reserve at Hermitage Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

East Carolina’s Ironwood Invitational, March 30th-April 1st, at Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville, North Carolina, is next on the docket for Austin Peay State University. The Governors then close the regular season at the Tennessee Spring Challenge, April 6th-7th, at Fox Den Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For the third-straight season, the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 13th-15th, is held at the RTJ Golf Trail at Hampton Cove Highlands Course in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. The APSU Govs finished fourth at last season’s ASUN Championship, led by Kaley Campbell, Kady Foshaug, and Jillian Breedlove, who all shot three-over 219 and finished tied for 14th.

