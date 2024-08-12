Roxy Regional Theatre Opens Season 42 with Matilda The Musical on August 23rd

Clarksville, TN – Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical”, the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny, kicks off the Roxy Regional Theatre’s 42nd season of live professional theatre on Friday, August 23rd, 2024, at 7:00pm.

With its high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, this musical inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl is sure to thrill and delight children and adults alike.

Directed by Emily Ruck and with music direction by Erika Milner and choreography by Eboné Amos, Matilda The Musical stars local youth Aiyana Cotton and Ryan Victoria Nelson (sharing the title role of Matilda), with Ashley Birnbaum as Matilda’s caring teacher (Miss Honey), Alex Vanburen as the school headmistress not to be trifled with (Agatha Trunchbull), and Theron Taylor Montgomery and Caitlin Hicks as Matilda’s cruel parents (Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood). Rounding out the cast are Madeline Acquaviva, Jena Allen, Armon Davis, Sebastian Fenton, and Jason Sekili, alongside local youth Malin Barnhill, Elisabeth Carroccia, Kenzie Cooper, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Bennet Hubbell, Avery Johnson, Scarlett Johnston, CJ Jones, Mallorie Puckett, Natalie Shasserre, Jalen Soto, Asher Zeliadt and Jessa Zeliadt.

Performances run August 23rd through September 1st on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on August 25th, 31st, and September 1st. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, August 23rd, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush. Due to the double-casting of Matilda, an additional $5.00 Opening Night Rush will be held on Thursday, August 29th, beginning at 6:30pm.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains fog effects and flashing lights.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday’s performance.

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Matilda The Musical is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Produced in part by Nancye & Joe Britton, with additional funding support provided by Nancy & Garnett Ladd, Mildred & Mable’s, and Christy & Steve Crosby, Matilda The Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.