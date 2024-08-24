F&M Bank Arena to Host Heart-Pounding Cory Rasch Invitational Bull Riding Event in November

Clarksville, TN – Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division is proud to announce the Cory Rasch Invitational at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 2nd.

Professional Bull Riders pits the toughest bull riders in the world against the top bovine athletes on the planet. Featuring heart-pounding, bone-crushing, edge-of-your-seat excitement, fans are entertained by the thrills and spills on the dirt against the backdrop of the show’s rocking music and pyrotechnics. It is world-class athleticism and entertainment rolled into one, unlike any other major professional sport.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 23rd, at 10:00am CT on Ticketmaster.com.

About Cory Rasch

Raised in Clarksville, Tenn., Rasch received a full rodeo scholarship at Hill Junior College in Hillsboro, Texas after graduating from Clarksville High School. He turned pro at age 18, made PBR finals in 2001 at age 21, and qualified for the world finals seven times.

Rasch retired from riding bulls at age 31, and now he serves the city of Clarksville as a firefighter.

About SS&E

Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC (SS&E) offers and engages in various services related to operational and sales opportunities including event booking and production, venue operations, special event creation and other services related to sports, events, venues and entertainment. SS&E is an affiliate of the National Hockey League club the Nashville Predators.

SS&E operates F&M Bank Arena located in Clarksville, TN, and oversees sponsorship and ticket sales for Austin Peay State University Athletics in Montgomery County, including but not limited to games played at F&M Bank Arena.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, TN. For more information, visit www.myfmbankarena.com