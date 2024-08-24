APSU Men’s Tennis releases 2024 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Tennis head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown announced the Governors four tournament fall season, Friday.

Austin Peay State University begins the season at the Oakland City Hidden Dual, on September 11th, in Oakland City, Indiana.

The APSU Govs then host Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, and Cumberland for the Brian Coons Fall Tournament on October 4th and 5th at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After being at home, APSU plays in the International Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional, October 10th-14th, hosted at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Govs round out the fall season at the UTC Steve Baras Invite, October 18th-19th, in Chattanooga.

